Keyontae Johnson has been in my prayers since Saturday.
The basketball star for the Florida Gators collapsed during their game against Florida State, an incident that immediately took me back to a dark place.
Seeing a kid pass out like that brought back flashbacks of when I was on the ground, in that same position, as a player at Purdue. Luckily, I was able to get up and recover. I didn’t get to continue with basketball, but at least I got to live.
On Tuesday, Johnson’s family said he was in stable condition and breathing on his own. That’s good news.
I hope the young man can make a full recovery and eventually get back to the game he loves, but his health is a lot more important than a basketball.
If he is not able to play again for whatever reason, I hope he realizes how blessed he is to still be here. I know times will be tough and very uncomfortable, but you have to remain solid and keep your trust in the man above.
I wish there was a way we could connect when he’s able to — even if it’s just through social-media inbox. I would like to tell him that he’s a hero in my book and to keep fighting to be the best he can be, no matter what his circumstances turn out to be.
He has a story to tell that can change a life.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.