Jay Simpson | Health scare has been a wake-up call
Health is wealth, and I say that strongly.
Staying healthy is not just being physically fit but also includes your emotional, social and mental well being.
I was taught to look at health as a personal investment and to treat my body like a luxury car. You can’t put regular gas in a Rolls Royce and expect for it to run fine. You have to use premium. That’s exactly how you should treat your body, just like a Rolls Royce.
I’ve had a few recent scares lately when it comes to my health, and to be honest, it was the reality check that I needed.
Lately, I’ve stopped staying on top of my health and doing the things that I know I needed to be doing.
As you can probably tell, I wasn’t treating my body like a luxury car, more like a Honda Accord, and I had to pay the price for it.
This week alone, I’ve been to the doctor’s office three times, and that’s more than I’ve been since the year started.
Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in all that we have going on and people tend to lose sight of the goal, which is to be as healthy as possible. We have to be mentally tough and keep in mind that our bodies are to be treated like luxury cars so that we can stay around for a long time.
The healthier you are, the wealthier you can be.
Much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.