Jay Simpson | Her grin brings us smiles, too
My daughter’s first birthday is coming up, and I can’t believe how fast the time has gone by.
She’s been the world’s happiest baby since she was born, and I’m almost positive she will have a goofy personality like me.
She smiles all day and even says things in her own baby language that makes her laugh hysterically.
I would say she has a really good sense of humor at an early age, and I can tell we are going to have lots of funny moments together.
Her older brothers absolutely adore her, and a lot of the time, they are more protective over her than I am.
Whenever I am not present, they will be her protectors, so it’s good to see them starting early.
She is the first girl in our household, so I bet you all can imagine how spoiled she is and will be.
I love it, though, and I’m excited for her to get the princess treatment she deserves.
I want to show my baby girl love from the beginning to the end.
I don’t want her to ever feel like she has to go searching for love, because I know what that can do to a young lady — I’ve seen it over and over again.
I want her to know that the world is hers and she can do anything she wants to do in life.
I will be her No. 1 supporter and be there every step of the way throughout her journey.
I wear the Girl Dad title proudly!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.