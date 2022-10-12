Jay Simpson | Here's why school resource officers are necessary
Today, I went back to Urbana High School for the first time since I resigned. I went to do some recruiting for my current job, and it was nice to see all of the familiar faces.
I missed my coworkers and the students I worked with on a daily basis. When you’ve been working with a selective group of kids for years, they become like family, and it’s hard to leave them. It was good to reunite with them all and see how well they’re doing this year.
In my short time there, I noticed the staff putting in some major work. There was a physical altercation as soon as I stepped into the building, and now that I’m on the outside looking in, I got a chance to observe how the staff handles such situations.
It was a different feeling, not having to intervene, but I now see how important school resource officers are. If there wasn’t one on hand today during the altercation, I’m positive things would have been a lot worse and someone would have been seriously injured.
As far as the discipline for the students, I believe they should be held 100 percent accountable for their actions. Some of them have been involved in multiple altercations in previous years, so they already know what’s expected.
I still believe they should receive the help they need, but it should take place after they deal with whatever consequences come with their actions.
I know things can get hectic in high schools, but having a strong staff really helps out in many ways.
I still believe each school should keep resource officers just in case an incident like today’s takes place again. In some situations, more than one officer may be the answer, but that’s a discussion for another day.
I’m happy I got a chance to get back to my old job and see everybody. Other than that one incident, it was a wonderful visit and very much needed.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.