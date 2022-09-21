Jay Simpson | High risk, high reward
Sometimes in life you have to take risks in order to level up.
A lot of the time, it’s our own fear of failure that holds us back. Naturally, we doubt ourselves in areas that may seem too out of reach or impossible to accomplish, and it isn’t until we take the risk that we realize we were built for it the whole time.
As we get content with our lives, our dreams and goals get pushed further back, and we lack the confidence to just do whatever it is we want, which is a cycle I would like to break.
I speak about taking risks a lot because I’m about to take some myself. I have goals and dreams that I have put on the back burner for years due to lack of confidence.
I sit back and observe and see people doing things that I know I could do and succeed in, and the only difference from me and the people actually living their dreams is that they took the risk and I didn’t. It’s time I start to live the life I want and stop talking about it. It sounds good, but it means nothing if there is no action put behind it.
You may have to quit your job, move states and put yourself in uncomfortable situations, but keep in mind, the reward will be worth it. We can’t keep limiting ourselves because we are comfortable; we have to elevate, and the best way to do it is to take risks.
It’s OK to be nervous or skeptical at first, but the most important thing is that you go for it. It’s either going to be a success story or a lesson learned, never a loss.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.