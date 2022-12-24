Jay Simpson | Holidays a time to rest, recharge
I haven’t been this excited for winter break since I was a little kid.
I’m not even doing anything over-the-top fun during break. I’m just excited to get to relax for once. I’ll be off work and won’t have to do anything I don’t want to do for the next week and a half.
I’m going to use this time to spend time with my family and to just clear my head so that when it is time to go back to work, my mind won’t be so cluttered and I can perform to the best of my ability.
Sometimes we work so hard and have so many other responsibilities that we never get a chance to actually sit down and gather our thoughts or even process how we are feeling because we’re on the go so much.
Living like that day to day can become extremely overwhelming and cause depression.
My advice would be to take a mental-health day or two. Sometimes we just need a break from work and time to relax and get our minds right. Positive minds produce positive work, so we should always put ourselves first and take the time we need in order to stay positive and mentally strong.
I hope this break will be everything you all want it to be. I love the holidays and love seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they get their gifts.
As a parent, there’s not a more a joyful moment than watching your kids open presents in pure excitement. That is one of the only things that makes all the overwhelming and depressing times worth it.
I’m looking forward to waking up early Sunday morning with my cup of tea and watching my kids open gifts and celebrate their favorite holiday.
I never got to experience Christmas with my father, so now that I have my own children to spend the holiday with, I don’t take it for granted, and I cherish these moments the most.
Much love to everyone, and happy holidays from my family and I.
