Jay Simpson | Hoops event brought peace — now let's keep it up
The Midwest basketball scene is by far one of the best in the country.
We produce more NBA talent than anywhere else. With Chicago and Indianapolis leading the way with more pros than any other Midwestern city, you would think that they’d be the token places to visit to put on an event like the one over the weekend on the University of Illinois campus.
A few weeks ago, a very prolific
YouTube channel called “Ballislife” made a poll for people to vote on where they should stop next for a pickup basketball game.
The two cities to choose from were Champaign and Springfield. Champaign won by a landslide, so the guys and their camera crew came to campus.
There were thousands of people in attendance, from townies to college students. We even had people from all over the state come to check this out.
Each video on this YouTube channel gets hundreds of thousands of views, and it’s probably the most popular basketball page on the internet, so to have them here in Champaign was a big deal for the youth, and I’m so happy that we could make it happen for them.
The event was incredible, and to top it all off, there was no violence whatsoever — there wasn’t even an argument out there — and it was a beautiful sight to see. There were people from every side, and still, not one single problem occurred.
This may not seem like a big deal, but it is definitely big for our community and shows that we are taking steps in the right direction. To see that many people in one setting and absolutely no violence at all made me smile all night.
People had their children and families out there enjoying the games, and it was all love and good vibes.
I appreciate everyone who was part of this event, and I wish we could do it again in the near future!
I have faith in our city, and if we can have that many people come together for a pickup game, imagine how we could come together to handle some of the more serious issues going on in the community.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.