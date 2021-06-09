Sometimes, I feel like I’m a little too hard on myself, and it’s not healthy.
I always feel like I should be doing more, especially when I see where some of my peers are in life. Some have multiple degrees, families and enough money to afford any and everything they want.
I’m still not there yet, and it bothers me, because I know that while some things are out of my control, a lot of things are in my control. If I would have made some better decisions growing up, I believe my life would be a lot different than it is now.
Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem with where I’m at in life, because I’m blessed to even still be alive and healthy and able to share with you my story and where I plan to go in life.
I’m blessed beyond measure, but I would be lying if I said I never thought about the “what ifs.” It’s always in the back of my mind, like what if I would have done this different or what if I would have never indulged in that, where would I be?
That’s something I’ll never know.
All I can do is try my hardest to make the best decisions possible for not only myself but my children as well.
I have to remind myself that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.
If I stay on the path that I’m on, I know for sure I’ll achieve everything I’ve ever wanted plus more.
It’s all a process and it’s never all peaches and cream, there are some dark moments along the road and only the strong survive.
I was raised to never give up so I won’t. My time’s is coming.
