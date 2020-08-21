I miss the old days — back when you didn’t have to think twice before you took your kids to shoot hoops or go to the park.
Nowadays, people don’t have any remorse, not even for children. They are so busy trying to gain clout and make a name for themselves that they will shoot into a crowd of innocent bystanders just to say they shot at somebody.
Sad, right?
Well these are the conditions we are living under today. I’m not sure if it’s the video games and music that is influencing this behavior or if it’s the lack of positive role models.
So often, I see children being influenced in a negative way by an adult or someone older than them. They are normalizing tragedies, which makes it hard for people to mourn because it happens so much. There are no more tears to cry.
When you gets numb to death and you rarely get emotional when they occur, it speaks volumes. This means it is happening too much, when it shouldn’t be happening at all.
I remember running around the neighborhood all day, worry-free, as a kid because there was structure. The ones in the streets knew there was a time and place for nonsense — and when children and women were outside, that was neither the time nor the place.
The youth are in serious need of guidance, and I know there are people out here in the community every day trying to make a change. But it takes a village — if we want change, we have to be the change.
There is no other way around it.
Jay Simpson writes ‘Jay’s Take’ for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.