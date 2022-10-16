Jay Simpson | I’ve done my dirt and made my mistakes
The life that’s set out for you can be detoured by the decisions you make.
Just because something is supposed to happen doesn’t mean it will. Everything in life has to align perfectly in order for things to go exactly as planned.
We don’t necessarily know exactly what God has in store for us. Based off of our actions, it can be taken away. This is why I practice living in my truth and being a pure human being because I do not want to mess up what God has in store for me more than I already have.
I’ve made so many mistakes that I’ve lost count and I know my life would be different if I hadn’t made some — but I’m grateful I did. It has helped me find my purpose and I don’t believe I would have found that out if I hadn’t gone through some of the things I experienced due to mistakes being made.
I believe my purpose is to uplift and inspire.
I’m a person whose life took drastic turns out of nowhere and a lot of it was out of my control. I’ve done my dirt and made my mistakes but I can honestly say that a lot of those actions stemmed from me being in a dark place in life and not really caring about anything nor the consequences.
I know how it is to feel like you’re in too deep or it’s too late to change things around.
What I learned while facing what I was up against is that faith is powerful. I know sometimes it can be hard to have faith in certain areas, especially when you’re not seeing results, but I’m a walking example of how it’s real.
I was down bad and just flat-out lost but I kept faith in myself and the man above and my life turned around. I don’t really give myself props as much as I should but I am most definitely proud of myself for overcoming so much.
The people who know me best can vouch for me when I say I’ve came a long way.
I want to keep elevating so I that I can be an inspiration to the ones that need it. Being able to uplift people in the most genuine way is my goal and that is a legacy I wouldn’t mind leaving behind.
