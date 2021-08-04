Jay Simpson | I worry for my community
It is heartbreaking to witness what our city has come to: a war zone where seemingly nobody is safe.
I remember when at least children and women were exempt from the violence no matter what, but nowadays, they are targets as well.
Sad to say, but I don’t think the tragedies will end soon. When you have people shooting and killing mothers and children as revenge, there will always be somebody coming back.
I wish the shooters would realize the impact of their decisions. When you kill someone, you take away someone’s parent or child — and that is a certain type of pain that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.
It’s not safe anymore. You can’t even let your children play outside without having that thought in the back of your mind. At this point, I’m not even sure if I want my kids playing outside at all until this calms down.
Right now, it is ridiculous. Literally every morning lately, I wake up to a murder or shooting, and it’s happening to innocent people who have nothing to do with the violence going on.
Always be aware of your surroundings and try not to be in large groups, because you don’t know who someone has a problem with. Situations like that could have you at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Stay as safe as possible, and love on your loved ones a little harder. Life is precious and doesn’t come with an end date. Please keep the families of the victims in your prayers.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.