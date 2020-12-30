Healing from something and forcing yourself to forget about something are two different things, and people can get them misconstrued.
When you force yourself to forget about something that has happened in your life, such as a traumatic experience, you don’t actually heal from it — you just learn to cope.
When you’re reminded of the experience or have flashbacks, you tend to get that same feeling again and immediately go into a dark space. Sometimes that could be dangerous to yourself as well as others.
When a person is in a dark place mentally, they don’t really think things all the way through and tend to act of pure emotion.
If you’re actually healed from something, then nothing about the experience can take you out of character, because it’s been dealt with already. Whether you handled it alone or you got some professional help to be able to take the necessary steps forward.
You will be able to talk about your experiences with no ill feelings or intentions, and because you’ve healed from the situation, you can be a helping hand to others who are maybe going through the same thing or something similar that you did.
I know things are easier said than done, but whenever you have a chance to sit and reflect, ask yourself if you’re healed or did your force yourself to forget?
Remember, it’s normal and it takes time to heal.
I would just recommend getting help to do it the right way. Not saying that taking care of it on your own is the wrong thing to do or a bad idea, I just know that from my experiences, getting professional help is what worked best.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.