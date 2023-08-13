I have a problem with starting things and not finishing them.
Over the years, I’ve had so many ideas of ways to generate income while also giving back, but I never found myself sticking with them.
I know I’m not the only one to struggle with this so I don’t feel as bad, but I would like for it to change. I want to be able finish what I start, especially if I feel the project could help other people.
I’ve mentioned this before, but a huge goal of mine is to open up my own sports facility here in Champaign. There was a time where I would spend hours and hours trying to get that project started. But when I started to experience progress, I stopped working on it because it wasn’t moving as fast I would’ve liked it to.
I sit back now and think about how far along I could’ve been if I would have just stuck with it. Patience has never been my strong point. I don’t like that.
If only I had stuck with it more often. I try not to live with regret but sometimes it’s hard thinking back on all of the missed opportunities I’ve left on the table all because my patience is terrible.
If there are youth reading this, I want you all to know that all you have to do is be patient and keep working, it’s going to happen. Don’t get content, keep the same work ethic but do not get discouraged when things aren’t moving as fast as you thought they would.
Greatness takes time.
Sometimes I wish I could hit a redo button and go back in time but I can’t. All I can do is learn from my experiences, I don’t like to use to the word mistake because if I never had the experience I would have never learned my lesson from it.