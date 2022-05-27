Jay Simpson | I'll talk to my kids about school shootings when the time's right
I have yet to talk to my children about any school shooting that’s taken place since they’ve been alive. The reason: I don’t want them being afraid to go to school or thinking school is a bad place.
To them, school is a place where they go to learn, get dirty and have fun with their friends. They don’t need to be worried about people killing innocent children.
My oldest son is 7 years old, and my youngest son is 5. Their minds and mentalities are not even close to being able to process news like that.
I try to keep things as straightforward as possible with them, but school shootings are just too much and a sensitive topic for me. The majority of the children who were involved in the Texas tragedy were not that much older than my kids. I cannot imagine the hurt and pain the parents and families of those children are going through right now.
School is supposed to be a safe haven for children.
I will sit my kids down and have that talk with them when they get a little older and are actually able to understand the severity of it. For the time being, they have cellular devices for emergency purposes only, and they know to text me or their mother if they feel uncomfortable or afraid at any time.
I feel as if there should be metal detectors or security at every door of every school. Anything to lessen the chances of a shooter getting in. We are putting our children in the school system’s hands when we drop them off, so the least they could do is go above and beyond with the security.
It may seem overboard to some, but at least we know our little ones are safe and sound.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.