Jay Simpson | Illini are still near and dear to my heart
It’s no secret that I’m a die-hard Illini fan and have been since I was a little kid.
I remember watching Frank Williams and Cory Bradford and thinking I wanted to be just like them.
Fast-forward a few years later to the Dee Brown era, and that was the icing on the cake.
In my head, I had to be just like that guy because he was the one. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was basically the face of college basketball at the time.
I loved the fact that he was pretty much right in my backyard and so accessible. I didn’t understand the fact that he was only a college student, because in my mind — and I’m sure a lot of other kids, too — he was a full-blown celebrity.
Look at it this way, Dee was a celebrity without the help of social media, so imagine him in today’s world.
He would have been the ultimate collegiate athlete followed by millions of people, and maybe his career would have played out different.
I hate to say it, but nowadays, teams pick players not only based on talent, but clout as well.
If you can sell tickets and bring a buzz to the program, then there is a spot for you somewhere.
There are so many talented guys who don’t have a job because someone with more clout and less talent has it.
In my opinion, Rayvonte Rice should have a job in the NBA. I’ve known Ray my whole life, and I’ve seen him be overlooked his entire career.
He wasn’t very highly touted nationally coming out of high school, but he woke the country up when he got to Illinois.
He emerged as one of the best players not only in the Big Ten, but in the country, outperforming everybody they put ahead of him.
I have a passion for Illini basketball, and I love to see former players continuing their careers at the next level regardless of the league.
My children look at Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn the same way I idolized Dee Brown and Deron Williams, so it’s safe to say the Simpson family will be fans for life.
Go Illini!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.