Jay Simpson | Illini assistant, newcomers make positive impression
Over the past few months, Illinois men’s basketball assistant coach Tim Anderson and I have formed a pretty cool relationship, and he’s become like a mentor or big brother to me.
Any questions that I may have from basketball, to relationship advice to just questions on how to be a better man, he’s there to guide me and give me the right answers.
It may not be what I want to hear, but it’s always what I need to hear. Although we haven’t known each other that long, the bond is still genuine and we clicked from the first day we met.
He recently invited me to watch the team do individual workouts, and I got a chance to get a first look at the incoming freshmen along with Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who didn’t work out due to a hand injury. Still, let me just say: Illini Nation is in good hands.
Skyy Clark is a complete stud who, in my opinion, is going to have a breakout season and potentially be a one-and-done caliber of player. His work ethic and attention to detail is what sets him apart. You can just tell he’s played a lot of basketball and he was taught to play the game the right way. He has a game that is way beyond his years.
Ty Rodgers is another freshman who really stood out to me during the workout. His tenacity and killer instinct sets him apart because you just don’t see that in a lot of incoming freshman players. He has a toughness that will take him a long way in the Big Ten Conference for sure.
Another thing that caught me by surprise was how athletic and skilled he is. His jump shot may not be where it should be just yet, but he can do just about everything else at an elite level and no one works harder than him. He will definitely be a pro sooner than later.
Illinois will have a really young core group of guys this upcoming season, but I’m almost positive that they will be able to hold their own. The team will look completely different next year and I can’t wait to watch them play. There will be tons of athleticism at multiple positions, which is something we aren’t used to seeing.
I believe with this kind of athleticism they will be able to make a deeper run in the NCAA tournament, because they will be able to run with anyone as opposed to playing a traditional Big Ten half-court offense type of style.
If you’re a fan of Illini basketball, you’re going to want to make sure you get tickets to see these young guys in action, because I’m not sure how long they will be around.
They are definitely as good as advertised and will give the team a new more athletic look.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.