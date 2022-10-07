Jay Simpson | I'm a foodie at heart
One thing about me, I love to eat.
It’s to the point that when my friends and family get indecisive with what they are going to eat, they call me.
I’m like the local food critic, you name it, I’ve eaten it.
I’ve eaten at pretty much all of the best restaurants Champaign has to offer, and I’ve even eaten at the worst.
I try keep an open mind and try all kinds of food from different cultures.
As funny as it may sound, food brings me joy, and I’m a big guy, so you all could probably imagine my appetite.
Yes, eating out can get pricey, but for me, it’s worth it because it’s a hobby of mine, and one day I’d like to be a taste-tester for a food competition.
I think that would be really fun and exciting.
My favorite place to eat right now is Baxter’s. In my opinion, they have the best food, drinks and amazing customer service to go along with it.
My first time going there was for a bachelor party, and my steak was so good I went back the next day for more.
When people ask for the best steakhouse, Baxter’s is always my go-to answer, because I feel like you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu.
I’m a foodie, and I need new foodie friends. If you know of any low-key food spots around town that are really good, please reach out and let me know.
I have a thing going on with my children where we are trying to eat at a majority of the restaurants in town, and it would be nice to add something new to our list.
I can’t wait to try out some new spots.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.