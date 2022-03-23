I’m a proud Purdue alumni.
My Boilermakers are Sweet 16-bound, and I’m feeling really confident with this group of guys. Coach Matt Painter and his staff are doing a great job keeping those guys prepared for every opponent.
You have to have talent to win an NCAA championship, of course, but you need a little luck, as well.
Our next opponent is the Cinderella team of the tournament this year. St. Peter’s recently knocked off second-seeded Kentucky and seventh-seeded Murray State so you can say that they are pretty lucky.
The Kentucky win was probably the biggest upset of the tournament so far and they proved the very next game that it wasn’t a fluke so we cannot take them for granted.
Trevion Williams has been playing like the best big man in the country the past two games, and I hope he can keep it rolling. He’s dominant on the block because his skill set is so versatile and he can score over either shoulder with either hand. Not only can he score in a variety of ways, he can also pass like a guard and rebound with the best of them.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Zach Edey and I think he’s a great player with a tremendous upside, but when Willams gets in the game, the energy changes and he gives us a huge spark off of the bench, which is why he was named sixth man of the year in the Big Ten this season.
In my opinion, Purdue is the most solid team in the country up to this point. Granted, they’ve had some tough losses but that happens. They have talent at every position and at the same time, everyone still knows their role.
Jaden Ivey is the most electrifying athlete in college, so he’s going to get the most of every opponent’s attention. The great thing about that is we have four other players on the court who are more than capable of making plays, so I have no worries.
I believe if we can get past St. Peter’s on Friday, we will have supreme momentum and get to the Final Four.
I’ve been feeling pretty lucky lately, this could be our year. I want it most for Coach Painter because he deserves it.
He’s a class act who wins and really gets the best out of his players while doing everything the right way.
Boiler up!