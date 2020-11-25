So far, 2020 has been a year for the ages, but there is still reason to be thankful.
First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for keeping myself and my family’s health in order for the most part.
A few of them caught COVID-19 but remained healthy during the quarantine process, which is a blessing.
My children were among that few, and although I was nervous when we first got the news, I knew they were covered by the Lord and they’d be fine. They are now one week free of the virus and healthy as can be.
I’m also thankful for The News-Gazette for giving me a chance to start a career in journalism and giving me a platform to where my voice can be heard by many.
When I first got the job, I was unsure of how I would fit in or if I could handle the load, but I found out quickly that nothing is too much for me to handle.
I’ve improved since my first column, and a lot of that is due to the wonderful support system I have at The N-G. They all welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be myself in a building where I’m one of the few Blacks around — and I’m very appreciative of that. It speaks volumes.
The last thing I’m thankful for is to still be alive and well. A lot of young Black men have been taken away from us this year due to senseless crimes and things that could have been prevented. You don’t get any cool points for being the tough guy anymore — that’s weak.
What’s cool is being able to be a man about a situation and talk it out. That’s what real men do. They don’t let minor problems turn into big ones that could potentially get deadly; they have kids and family to get home to.
One thing’s for sure, seeing all of these deaths has definitely taught me to let bygones be bygones, because my children need me and I need them.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.