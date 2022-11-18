Jay Simpson | I'm liking the look of these Illini
I’ve been front and center at every Illinois men’s basketball game this season, and let me tell you: Terrance Shannon Jr. is for sure as good as advertised.
He plays with so much toughness and heart that it’s hard to not be a fan of his. I admire how he responds to coaching.
We all know Brad Underwood keeps it real and tells it how it is. Sometimes, it may come off as him being mean, but he’s just trying to get the best out of his players. He holds them accountable, and you can tell it’s appreciated throughout the program.
Freshman point guard Jayden Epps caught my attention, too.
It may seem as if he is overshadowed by the hype of fellow freshman Skyy Clark, but Epps will be a star, as well. He’s a true point guard who loves to get his teammates involved early, and he can knock down the open jumper consistently, too.
I’m excited to see what the future holds for this young man.
The real test for the 19th-ranked Illini is at 8:30 tonight against No. 8 UCLA at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They have played lower Division I schools so far and haven’t had anyone really test them and make them uncomfortable.
The trip to Vegas will be loaded with high-major talent and a lot of NBA scouts. It’s a great way to start the season and compete against some of the best college basketball has to offer.
This could be the beginning to something special for the Illini — and I’m here for it. I would love to see them make a deep run in tournament.
Not further than Purdue, of course, but still a nice, deep run this March.
