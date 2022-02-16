Jay Simpson | I'm positive that shedding negativity is key to happiness
At this point in my life, I’m learning how important it is to protect my peace. So many people have really bad energy and give off bad vibes. If you’re not careful, it can rub off on you without you even noticing.
I’m real big on energy, and I like for mine, as well as that of the people I surround myself with, to stay positive.
As much as I would love for all of my family and friends to have the same positive vibe as me, I know it doesn’t work like that. It’s unfortunate, because it hurts to cut loved ones off, but it is a sacrifice that you are going to have to make in order to maintain your peace.
Meditation in the mornings has really helped along the way. I never in a million years thought I would be the one to partake in it, but honestly, it’s been a life saver. It has really helped control my emotions whenever things get overwhelming so I can stay in a positive state of mind without taking any steps back.
You start to see life through a different lens when you’re at peace. Things that normally would have altered your mood won’t even bother you anymore. The anxiety and distress that you were so used to feeling will be gone, and you will no longer have emotional conflicts within yourself or with others.
This is the start to a peaceful lifestyle, which is my ultimate goal — because with all I’ve been through, I deserve it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.