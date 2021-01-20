Are you vaccinated?
I’m not, and I’m not quite sure if I want to. I’m not a big fan of vaccinations, because I never know exactly what’s in them, and I feel there is always a more natural, healthier way to go about it.
Growing up, we never got vaccines because of stories we heard that turned bad after getting them. None of it was proven to be facts, but how I was raised, if you hear nothing but negative on something, then you don’t even give it the time of day.
A few of my friends have talked about getting vaccinated, and if they do, I’m anxious to see how their body reacts to it.
I have to be very careful of what I put into my body due to my health conditions, but my friends are all the total opposite. They are all healthy and have no other complications, so it may work wonders for them. If that’s the case, then I will recommend people look into it, but I’m not usually one to recommend something that I haven’t tried for myself.
I’m going to do some more
in-depth research on it and see if it is even safe for me to have in the first place.
I have a few different medical conditions that I would most definitely need an approval from my specialists in order to have any kind of vaccine.
If you do decide to get it, I hope you do the proper research before putting anything into your body.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.