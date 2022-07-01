Jay Simpson | In money matters, be aware of your surroundings
A pet peeve of mine is when people take advantage of someone they know who is not as knowledgeable as them in a certain area.
You see it a lot in sports or the music industry, where agents or managers get over on the athletes and musicians because they aren’t educated enough. I’ve seen people that I know for sure are good individuals get done so wrong with bad contracts.
When it comes to these contracts it is important that you read through them thoroughly and maybe even have someone there with you to review it as well, just to make sure you don’t miss anything.
Often times, people want to see you do good but never better than them.
So, remember, don’t can’t put your trust in just anyone. They may seem like your friend and that they have your best interest but you have to understand that it’s their job to do so.
They have to reel you in so that you can sign your name on the dotted line and as soon as you do that, they’ve hit the jackpot.
Not every manager or agent is looking to scam you but majority of them are because they are money hungry and have very few morals.
I have nothing but respect for the ones who understand that the people they are working with probably aren’t as educated when it comes to contractual things.
They don’t take advantage; instead they break the contract all the way down and let you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into and then from that point give you the option to sign or walk.
That’s how it’s supposed to be but, as we all know, money will make people do strange things. I look at it as a blessing and a curse.
It can help you out of course but it can also tear you apart. Be careful who you surround yourself with.
