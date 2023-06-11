jay simpson

There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not trying to learn new things.
Whether it’s about life, being a parent or being a better person, I’m forever trying to get better.
I was told that if you’re the smartest person in the room then you’re in the wrong room.
I take that quote to heart because I was the smartest person in the room for a long time and I didn’t see any improvements in myself or my life.
This caused me to doubt myself and just lose complete confidence because it felt like I was burned out.
When I started surrounding myself with people who have more knowledge than me and are willing to give it out just to help my situation, I started to grow as a person, a friend and a father.
You need friends that will push you in all aspects of life.
Yes, I get it; it’s fun having a friend who just goes with the flow and never lets you know when you’re out of line, but at some point you have to want better for yourself.
I don’t want anybody around me who won’t challenge me mentally and push me out of my comfort zone.
I had to go through a few rough experiences for me to truly find out what a real friend was.
Some people are literally just along for the ride and as soon as the benefits stop, they go ghost and find the next person to leach off of.
It sucks, but that is just the way the cookie crumbles.
Nowadays I look at it like if you do have a real friend then you need to cherish them. You don’t need a huge group of people who probably don’t even like you for real but are always around because of what you bring to the table.
Ever since I made my circle smaller, life has been going great and I can feel myself evolving into the person I truly want to be.
I still have lots of work to put in but I have came a long way as far as really believing in myself and having the utmost confidence in everything I do.
To the ones that I call friends, I appreciate you.
You all help mold me into a better man every single day.
To the ones that are not around anymore, it’s still all love, but from a distance.
I wish you nothing but the best.