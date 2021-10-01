Jay Simpson | Inside look may be beneficial for troublemakers
I remember being a young kid, acting up in school, thinking I was a tough guy because I was bigger than everyone my age.
My parents put an end to that quickly.
They took me on a jail tour, and from that day forward, I knew I never wanted to be in a place like that.
I believe a jail tour program would be beneficial to some of our youth. The program would give kids a firsthand look at what they will be getting themselves into if they continue on the same path.
I know some kids will be a little more difficult to get through to, but for the most part, I’m sure the majority of them will have a different outlook on life after seeing how inmates live.
Being an inmate means you are literally property of the state. You receive the bare minimum in everything, from food to hygiene, and get treated like animals. They lock you in cages and only let you out on their time.
The purpose of jail is to break you so that you will not repeat the same behavior. It doesn’t always work like that, though, because sometimes a person is just in too deep.
Starting this program early for young children who are already showing patterns of bad behavior or disrespect would be ideal. That way, you have a chance of catching the problem and finding a solution for it rather than trying to get it through to them while they are teenagers and young adults, because by that time, it’s usually too late.
This an idea I’ve had for some time now, and I’d love to be able to execute it, but I’ll need a solid team to get it done.
If you are willing or know anyone who would be willing to have a sit down to figure out ways we can bring this idea to life, then please reach out to me via email.
Thank you all; be blessed!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.