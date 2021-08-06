Jay Simpson | Is gun buyback program here the answer?
What's your take? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
Earlier this week, I was informed about a gun buyback in Chicago at a church on the South Side city.
The church buys guns off the street everyday during the week until 4 p.m. Anyone age 25 or older can anonymously turn in any working firearm, and depending on the gun, they can earn money for it. The church pays $200 for handguns and assault rifles, $100 for rifles and $20 for high-capacity magazines.
The firearms will be turned over to the police and then destroyed.
I was asked if I felt as if this idea would work here in our community, which is experience a rush of gun violence in 2021. Maybe it'd help get some of the firearms off our streets.
But as much as I would love for it to work, I just don’t think it would. My reason for believing this is because I just think it’s too late.
People are already in too deep, and even more are seeking revenge.
It’s sad to say, but I feel sorry for our city, and at this point, it’s only going to get worse before it gets better.
I’m hoping we are close to the peak of it all, because I’m not sure how many more tragedies I can take before it’s time to start looking to relocate my family and I.
The children deserve better, and trust me, they talk. I try to keep information about shootings and killings as far away from my children as possible, but when they go to camp or to school and they’re out of my reach, I can’t control what they hear or talk about.
So now when they come home with tons of questions about the young man who was killed going to mow lawns or about the mother who was gunned down in her own home, I have to answer them. And as a father, it’s my responsibility to keep it real with them and let them know in a way that they can comprehend what’s going on.
The most we can do is pray for our city and the families affected by tragedies thus far.
Times are hard and it seems out of control, but we just have to hope for better days. Keep your loved ones close and watch how you move on the daily. You have to be alert and aware wherever you go now because you just never know when or where things will take a wrong turn.
Stay safe everyone, much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.