Jay Simpson | It all comes down to changing your mindset
I had to learn that all advice is not good advice.
Some people give it without knowing enough on what they are talking about, and sometimes people will give you the wrong advice on purpose to stop you or slow you down.
For example, if you have never been rich, then you can’t tell me how to get rich.
I watched my mother make it happen for my brother and I day in and day out, and I respect her for instilling values in us at a young age, but she was never rich.
My mother also preached to us that every generation is supposed to get better, so with that being said, in the most respectful way possible, I’ll take the values she taught me but not her work ethic, because I want better for myself and my children.
I would like to see the hard work pay off and give them a blueprint to follow.
There are two types of mindsets in the world, rich and poor.
Poor people think poor thoughts because it’s all they know.
When you sit around and play video games all day or lay up watching TV for hours with no real work ethic, that is a poor mindset.
The rich don’t waste time, and even if they are not working, they are doing something to get them further or to perfect their craft.
That is the mindset I desire to have, and I will get there.
This whole poor-mentality thing has to change, and I’m going to be the one to flip the narrative for people who look like me in our community.
Be mindful of what you put out and what you take in.
You have to be able to decipher the real from the fake, and if you can tell someone has never done what they are preaching to you, kindly decline the advice by listening but not applying it.
We have to do better at surrounding ourselves with like-minded people and people who are already in the seats that we want to be in.
We have to put ourselves in position to gain a rich mindset and detach ourselves from the poor mindset, because it has done nothing but hold us back and make us think we aren’t capable of being anything else.
