Jay Simpson | It’s past time for change
No struggle, no progress.
I say that to say, I still have faith in Champaign. Even with all the hard times we are facing right now, I still believe we can change.
Over the past few years, our town has gotten a bad name due to the amount of gun violence we have encountered. There’s been more than ever before and it has gotten to a point where death was something we have gotten used to and learned to live with.
Let’s stop that now.
We have children growing up out here, and they are our future. As a community, we should want to make this place as safe as possible for them to reach their full potential. Like I’ve said before, it takes a village.
Believe it or not, there was once a time where this town was full of love and respect. I mean, don’t get me wrong, there has always been violence, but it was controlled to a certain extent. The kids knew how to stay in a child’s place and out of grown folks’ business.
I come from a neighborhood where you have to respect your elders no matter what, because your parents have probably already given them the OK to discipline you if you get out of line.
We need to bring that mentality back.
Nowadays, too many times you see grownups just letting children act out because they aren’t the parent. That’s not OK. You do not have to physically or verbally harm a child to enforce discipline, but I do believe adults should acknowledge foul behavior by a child so they know it’s not OK even if you aren’t the parent.
We have a lot of work to do as a community, but it is definitely possible. I believe in my town and I know we will change it around. Let’s get back to loving and respecting one another.
We have had our share of struggles; now it’s time for some progression.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.