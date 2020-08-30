Jay Simpson | It's about racism and equality
I had a co-worker ask me today, if Black lives really matter, then whom do they matter to?
Normally, I’d have the answer to a question on this topic right away, but this took me out of my comfort zone and immediately put me in my thoughts.
As I sat back and thought about it, it almost brought tears to my eyes, because I knew where she was going with the conversation.
“If Black lives matter, then why do we have so many Black-on-Black killings? Why don’t we protest for anything else besides police brutality? Why does it take professional athletes to boycott their sport to get the world’s attention?”
I believe Black lives matter in any situation, not just when it’s regarding police brutality, but also when we kill ourselves.
Killing ourselves is only going to hurt us in the long run, because at the end of the day, it is doing nothing but lowering the population of Black people. We already only make up less than about 15 percent of America’s population.
This is when we should look ourselves in the mirror and ask: Whom do Black lives matter to? If they matter to you, what are you doing to make sure Blacks know they are important? If you are not Black but you support us, I think you should do it genuinely and not just when you’re around us.
It’s not about Blacks vs. Whites, it’s about racism and equality. We aren’t asking for much, just to be respected for who we are and treated equal.
The world could be a much better place.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.