Jay Simpson | It's going to be a happy homecoming for Ayo
For athletes, returning back to your alma mater can be quite emotional. Just watch Ayo Dosumnu’s reaction on Thursday night when he’s honored at the State Farm Center.
I remember being in college and having former stars come back such as Robbie Hummel and Etwaun Moore.
The love they got from not only the campus but from the whole town was incredible and even brought them to tears sometimes.
People don’t understand the commitment and dedication athletes put into these universities. They spend more time with their teammates and coaches than they do with their own families, and sometimes that can take a toll on you — I’m speaking from experience.
Even though it’s not always easy, being around your teammates so much only brings guys closer and creates bonds that turn into family.
Still to this day I’m very close with all of my college teammates and we support each other no matter the distance.
We all had a common goal to reach and we put blood, sweat and tears into it during the process. I call them all my brothers, and one day I wish we can all reunite at Purdue to catch a game together.
Even though we weren’t the most talented team, we stuck together by any means and always had each other’s back and that’s what people respected about us.
Every time we get together we have a great time full of laughs and jokes.
The memories we have will never fade and will always be hilarious.
I’m grateful for all of my former teammates, coaches and the relationships we have despite the way I departed.
Matt Painter and Purdue helped mold me into the man I am today. I’m almost 30 years old and I can still remember jewels Coach Painter instilled in me 10 years ago.
I love my alma mater and can’t wait to step back on campus.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.