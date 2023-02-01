Jay Simpson | It's important to own up, take responsibility
Being accountable shouldn’t be as difficult as it seems. If people took full responsibility for their actions, the world would be a better place.
I’ve seen individuals let some great opportunities and relationships pass them by because they had too much pride to take accountability for what they did and deal with the consequences.
Instead, they made a million excuses attempting to justify their wrongdoings, but it doesn’t work that way.
It’s on the individual, especially if they’re an adult, to own up and deal with whatever comes behind.
I deal with kids on a daily, and taking accountability is a conversation I have at least three to four times a week, whether it’s in the classroom, at home or in the community.
I know they get annoyed with me speaking about it, but I feel it’s my job to instill it into their heads while they are young so that it becomes second nature as they mature.
The most important thing I keep in mind as I’m preaching this to the youth is that I make sure I’m leading by example.
I can’t speak on taking accountability if I’m not doing it myself.
This is something that should be easy to do, but we have become so comfortable making excuses for ourselves that it has gotten out of hand.
It’s to the point that if you bring up being accountable to certain adults, it triggers them, because deep down they know they struggle with it.
And to the ones who preach it but don’t do it, it’s going to be difficult getting anyone to follow your lead because you aren’t leading by example.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.