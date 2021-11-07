Jay Simpson | It's never OK to drive drunk
The Henry Ruggs situation is unfortunate on so many levels. I feel so sorry for the family and friends of the young woman who lost her life in the tragic accident.
I have been in a car going 110 mph, and it was a scary experience, so I can only imagine what it’s like going 156 mph in a Corvette.
This should be a prime example to the youth on why we shouldn’t drink and drive.
Henry Ruggs’ life has changed for the worse.
Not only does he have to deal with the pain of killing someone in a crash but he also had to hear the young lady screaming for help as she burned in the flames that consumed the car.
If he could change it all around, I’m sure he would, but he can’t and now he has to live with the consequences of drunken driving.
As much as I don’t want him to get a heavy sentence because he’s a young Black male whose career was starting to flourish, I have to sit back and think, “What if it was my family member?” I would be hurt and want them to get the maximum amount of time.
I have to be fair in this situation, and although he was a star in the making, someone lost their life due to his bad mistake.
I just hope someone can learn something from this situation.
As the weekend approaches, please, do not drink and drive.
Just because you’ve done it before and everything went fine doesn’t mean it will be like that every time.
You are risking your own life and others as well. Take that to heart.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at