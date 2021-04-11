During the NCAA tournament, there were pictures and videos that went viral showing the differences in treatment from the men’s and women’s teams that made it to the big dance.
The pictures were embarrassing to even look at, and something needs to be done. The way the NCAA treats the female athletes is almost insulting compared to the guys.
The food they served the women during the tournament looked like prison meals compared to the full-course, 5-star meals the men ate.
The weight room was literally all dumbbells because they said there wasn’t enough space. On the other side, the men had full-blown weight rooms with every piece of equipment you can think of with the same amount of space.
Let’s not forget about the difference in pay on the professional level. Women are lucky to see $500,000, while men are making up to $200 million.
These women are just as talented, and as professionals, they put in just as much work.
Women deserve to stop getting the low end of the totem pole and start getting
paid more, especially if they’re one of the premier players and faces of the league.
This is something that has been going on for far too long. I have hopes of one day having a daughter, and I would love for her to be treated equally with the same opportunities as the boys.
Wishful thinking, but hopefully, one day, the world can see the true worth of our women. They are what keeps this world going. We need to show them they are appreciated.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His
column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.