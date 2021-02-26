People often mistake basketball for a pretty boy sport and not a physical game, which really grinds my gears, because those people obviously have never played against Michigan State.
I think I can speak for every opposing team in the country on this: When it’s the week of the Michigan State game, your preparation is a little different from any other game. They are known for their tough, hard-nosed mentality, and in order to beat them, you have to win at their style of play, which is the most physical basketball I’ve ever played.
I remember my freshman year at Purdue, we were getting ready for Michigan State, and all of the older guys were icing and getting extra treatment to get their bodies ready for the battle. I didn’t understand how serious it was until we started practice, and every single drill the whole week was physical. There was heavy contact in every drill, and we were going at it like monsters in there. The whole time I’m just thinking to myself like, “These guys are crazy, now I see why they were icing and getting extra treatment!”
It was no joke and definitely my introduction to the Big Ten. There’s no other week like State week. We used to joke around and call it war week because we knew it would be a battle, but it was all love, and that’s the type of preparation it takes to beat a powerhouse program like Michigan State. Coach Tom Izzo and his staff do an amazing job with those guys year in and year out.
I’ve played multiple different sports, and outside of football, basketball has been the most physical.
I’ve never suffered an injury from any other sport besides basketball, so that should speak for itself.
The most memorable injury would have to be when LeBron James accidentally busted my lip during a pickup game at his skills academy back in 2011.
Although it was very minor and he apologized, I’ll never forget that moment, because who can actually say they got to play against their idol in a real, organized setting? Not many, so that will always be memorable to me. I didn’t even care about the injury, I was just happy to be on the same court as him competing in an environment like that. I’ll never forget it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.