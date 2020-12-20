Jay Simpson | It's time to break this disturbing cycle
Growing up, I was exposed to a lot of things at an early age due to my environment.
I’ve seen people deal with alcohol and drug abuse, along with many other struggles.
But the one thing that stuck out the most and was most traumatizing was domestic violence.
It happened so much in my community that it became normal — so normal that people started to overlook it and act as though there was nothing wrong with it.
Women started to feel like that’s what it meant to be loved because it’s all they were used to.
They’ve seen nothing but their mothers, aunts and sisters get treated in such a degrading manner that they believe that’s how it is supposed to be.
The men who are violating these young women are products of their environment as well.
I’m not justifying their actions in any way, because it is never OK for a man to put his hands on a woman, but again, it’s all they know.
Many have grown up seeing their fathers and uncles treat women this way, so it’s only right they follow suit.
It’s a sad situation, and the cycle must be broken.
Violence is never the answer.
One wrong choice like that can potentially ruin a life or maybe even end one.
There are tons of exercises and breathing strategies you can do to help calm yourself down so that it doesn’t get to that point.
Research some that fit you, and utilize them.
Be smart, don’t let anger make you throw your life away.
