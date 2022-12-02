Jay Simpson | Just another way of showing me how blessed I am
Over the past couple of days, a few coworkers and I spent time in Las Vegas attending a career pathway convention, and it was a great experience.
First and foremost, this was the first time I have been to any type of out-of-state convention with any job I’ve worked for, and the fact that it was paid for just made it that much better.
We had king suites in the beautiful Sahara Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard overlooking the Strip. It felt nice to be treated so well by the people we work so hard for. They really showed their appreciation for us, and we are grateful to work for and around such genuine people.
While at the convention, there were thousands of other people there from all over the world with the same intentions as us on finding new ways to improve our curriculum.
I used this trip as a way to get out and network. I’m fairly new to this line of work, so it was nice to get out and learn from people who’ve been doing this for years.
I met some really cool people and exchanged business cards, so hopefully we can keep in touch and help one another with ideas if need be. I was always told it’s not about what you know, it’s who you know.
Overall, it was a great trip, even outside the work convention. I got the chance to visit my family who lives in Vegas and see the real city outside of the Strip. We ate good food and spent much-needed quality time, seeing that we don’t get to see each other that often.
I’m a little bummed we had to leave so early, but I’m grateful nonetheless.
My birthday is coming up this weekend. On Saturday, I’ll be 29 years old, so I’m looking forward to being around my children and loved ones while I celebrate a new year of life. I am blessed, and it’s easy to forget it sometimes.
God works in mysterious ways, and I feel like this trip was his way of letting me know just how blessed I am to have come this far, it was special.
Much love!
