Jay Simpson | Just setting off on this journey
My ultimate goal with “Jay’s Take” is to give my readers a different perspective.
It’s very rare that you see a young Black male in my position, especially in our community. That’s why when I was granted the opportunity, it was a no-brainer; I had to do it.
With so much on my mind and on my chest, this was the perfect outlet to let some of it out and really express myself in a way that not many are familiar with.
When people read my material, I want them to feel it in their souls because it relates so much.
I aspire to be a voice for not only the Black community but also any other ethnicity or age group that may be feeling the same as me.
By speaking on my struggles and hardships, hopefully I can be a helping hand to someone else.
Just knowing that you aren’t the only person in a dark place or experiencing adversity at the time is a much better feeling than feeling alone and shut out. I’ve been there, and trust me, it does the mind and body no good at all.
I want to show kids who come from the same background as me that it’s possible. Just because one door closes doesn’t mean two more won’t open.
You have to keep faith and be open to new opportunities. It may be out of your comfort zone sometimes, but that’s what’s going to mold you into ultimately being who you aspire to be.
Beating the odds isn’t that hard; you just have to want it bad enough.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.