Jay Simpson | Karma never forgets
Do you believe in karma?
Well, I do, and I use it to guide me throughout life, ensuring that I make good decisions and treat others with kindness.
Nothing good can happen from anything bad, as you will have to pay for it someday. It may not be right away, but trust and believe, it will happen.
There has been a lot said about the idea of getting back what you give. Some of it has been really impactful and led people to change their own course of action in life. “What goes around, comes around” is not just a saying, it’s really how the universe works.
I speak on this a lot, and I’m going to continue to remind you all that when you receive blessings and bless other people, your blessings will start to come in abundance, and that’s what you call good karma.
I’ve done some things in life that I’m not at all proud of, and I knew once I did it that I would have to pay for it someday.
I have dealt with the consequences for my most of my actions, and I’m still dealing with some as we speak.
Karma is real, so please don’t overlook it like I once did.
The way you treat someone 10 years ago can come back and be a real problem for you. Just because you may have forgotten about it and moved on doesn’t mean the next person has done the same.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.