Jay Simpson | Kids, enjoy summer to the fullest
School is almost out and summertime is quickly approaching.
As adults and parents, let’s try our best to keep the kids off the video games and tablets so much this summer and get them outdoors being active.
Nowadays, kids will waste a whole summer by staying inside because all their time and energy is going to the television screen. This isn’t healthy physically or mentally and can really cause a kid to lose all touch with the real world.
I’m not against kids being kids and playing video games and with their tablets, but there has to be some sort of balance when doing so.
I think some parents use it as a scapegoat so they don’t have to actually be a parent. In their eyes, the more they play the game all day, the less they have to be bothered with them, and that is not the right mentality to have as a parent.
I understand times are not the same as they were when I was growing up, but it would be nice to see things go back to how they were. We didn’t have cellphones and tablets and weren’t allowed to sit in front of the TV playing games all day.
During the summer in my household, it was required that we did some sort of activity, whether it was sports or summer camp, but there was no sitting around the house all day. While my mom was at work, my brother and I were occupied as well.
Get the kiddos outside to get some vitamin D. It’s healthy for them physically, mentally and emotionally.
Embrace the sunshine and have a great summer!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.