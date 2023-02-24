Working with kids has been so beneficial to me over the years.
I have a deeper understanding of them now. A few years ago, I was trying to figure out how to get through to them.
Majority of the youth I cross paths with really just want a listening ear and someone they can trust.
They have similar backgrounds, and as you spend time with them and get to know who they really are, you can tell that the trauma they’ve experienced plays a big part in the way they act today.
I have a student who has been verbally abused her whole life, so we have to really watch what we say and how we say things to avoid triggering her.
Being triggered by trauma is not a good feeling, and it is something I can relate to.
As a big-brother figure to most of the students in our program, I take pride in being as genuine and honest with them as possible so that when the time comes, they feel comfortable and secure talking to me.
Kids who have been through so much in such little time need a safe space to vent and a trustworthy person to let it out to, preferably a professional, but getting them to speak to a counselor is like pulling teeth out; they don’t trust them.
Some of the things they tell me they’ve been through really hurts my heart, and it makes me understand them a lot more.
It’s a shame children have to see certain things that shouldn’t be seen unless your an adult.
I have a soft spot for the most troubled kids because those are the ones who need the most love.
The best success stories seems to be the ones that have some trauma in it.
Let’s stop doubting the capabilities of our youth and continue motivating and uplifting them.
Whether we like it or not, they are our future, so we might as well get on board.