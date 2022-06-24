Jay Simpson | Kids need to be kids
Lately these super hot summer days have brought back a lot of memories for me.
Growing up during the summer my friends and I practically lived outside, and I can remember it being the best times of our lives.
We didn’t have a worry in the world and everyday was a new adventure. We did everything from playing sports to bike riding, swimming and catching frogs.
I grew up in an apartment complex with a bunch of other kids around the same age as me and we all went to the same school, so the bond was tight. We were with each other every day.
Our parents trusted one another to discipline each other’s kids if we were in the wrong and we all had to be in when the street lights came on.
This was back then when it was unusual for a child to have a cell phone, so by a certain time there would be about 10-15 moms on the patio yelling their kid’s name for them to come inside to eat and get ready to call it a night so that we could do the exact same thing the next day.
Those are the times I miss. If you look outside now I can almost guarantee there are no kids outside playing.
Children these days don’t even get grass stains and they barely mess up their shoes.
Social media has influenced our youth big time and now they’re saying it’s too hot outside or they’ll rather sit in front of a game system or tablet all day.
This doesn’t fly in my household.
My kids will know what it means to play outside, ride bikes, get dirty and maybe even scratch their knees and elbows. That’s part of life that the new generation of kids have no clue about.
I can’t blame all of it on social media because times have changed and some areas aren’t as safe as they once were but we still have to find ways for our children to be children again.
People wonder why kids are growing up so fast and getting into certain things at an early age that they shouldn’t be, and truth is it’s because they don’t know how to be kids because it isn’t expected of them anymore.
Let’s get those kids out of the house and in the sunshine. They need to be outside as much as possible experiencing new things.
Like I mentioned in an earlier column, experience is the best teacher. If they are not experiencing things in the real world because they’re cooped up in the house all day then how can we expect them to be able to adapt when we aren’t around.
Things like this may seem small but they play a big part in a child’s life. I’m not saying to just throw your kids outside and let them fend for themselves, but in my opinion it definitely needs to be some sort of structure.
