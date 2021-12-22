Jay Simpson | Lack of snow turning me into a Grinch this holiday season
It’s been pretty hard trying to get myself in the Christmas spirit this year, and it doesn’t make it any better that we don’t have any snow.
I’m not sure why or what happened along the years, but I can vividly remember snow on the ground by Thanksgiving. It’s just something about the snow that gets me in good spirits on the holidays. Although I always complain about it and can’t wait for it to melt, I love to see it this time of year.
Nowadays, you rarely see kids having snowball fights anymore, no snowmen being built in the front yard, no igloos, none of the things we were excited to do as kids when it finally snowed. I feel as if they aren’t getting to experience a real traditional Christmas because the snow is really essential. In my opinion, it makes the holiday.
Snow or not, I pray that everyone has a wonderful and safe Christmas. I hope you all receive the best gift of them all and that is the gift of love.
Love on your people no matter if they are near or far.
You don’t have to always spend money on gifts. Sometimes the best gift is just you showing you care.
Reach out to a loved one and let them know you’re thinking about them. As you get older, you start to appreciate bonds and relationships a little bit more, and just being around your loved ones in good spirits is the only gift you truly need.
I will never forget 2021 and I can’t wait for it to be in the past.
This year has torn me down, but luckily, I was able to build myself back up to be stronger and wiser than ever.
I appreciate everyone who has supported me even when I say things you don’t agree with — you still encourage me to keep going. For that, I can’t thank you all enough.
Much love and Merry Christmas!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.