The first local person I’ll be recognizing for Black History Month is Mikel Leshoure.
Mikel was one of most exciting athletes to come out of Champaign and by far the best football player this town has ever seen. I was lucky enough to be able to witness his greatness with my own eyes throughout his career at Centennial High School and the University of Illinois.
In high school, he rushed for 4,652 yards on 681 carries and scored 52 rushing touchdowns. Those are like video-game statistics, because it’s rare you ever see them in person, especially from a player in Champaign. I remember rushing to the field on Friday nights to watch him play. He definitely passed the eye test; just by looking at him, you knew he was a stud.
By the time you left the game, if you didn’t know who he was before, you for sure knew who he was after.
We used to jokingly call him the crime stopper, because when he played on Friday nights, the crime rate in the city went down. Everybody wanted to see the show.
Leshoure then went on to play for his hometown school at the University of Illinois, where he became one of the nation’s top running backs.
During the 2010 season, he rushed for 1,697 yards on 281 carries with 17 touchdowns. In the same amazing season, Mikel set the Illinois single-game rushing record with
330 yards against Northwestern. To cap it all off, he scored three touchdowns in the 2010 Texas Bowl to give the Illini a 38-14 victory over Baylor.
After a superb career like that, it’s safe to say that he was NFL-bound. In 2011, he was drafted with the 57th overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Lions. He went on to play a few years professionally in the NFL while rushing for nearly 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns during that time span.
Mikel was a hometown hero to a lot of people, and he really inspired the youth. He’s the first person a lot of kids like myself got to see make it out of the hood. We got to witness his journey, which only gave us motivation and hope to do the same.
I believe he deserves a statue outside of Centennial or at least have the field named after him.
