Jay Simpson | Let's follow Dace's lead: Blame less, help more
Lately, there has been much discussion about the Unit 4 bus service and how it hasn’t been getting some students to their destinations on time.
That has left a few parents in a frenzy, wondering their child’s whereabouts and well-being.
I’ve observed over the years that the bus service usually gets better as the school year goes and everyone gets familiar with everything from students to parents to the bus drivers.
It’s rarely the bus driver’s fault and moreso on the schools and their schedules. The driver is just following the directions given to them, so I think parents should lighten up on them a little bit.
I understand everyone’s frustration. I’d be frustrated, too, if I had to experience my child getting dropped off hours after the expected arrival. I’m sure my anxiety would be through the roof.
Tracy Dace has offered a shuttle service to help out his DREAAM students who struggle with transportation from school. He will be providing rides for those students because, as he says, it takes a village. I respect that.
Dace does his part and helps the community in any way possible. We need more community leaders like him.
His kind gesture will relieve a lot of stress from parents because they will now not have to worry about finding transportation for their child or leaving work early to make sure they get there. I appreciate Dace for taking matters into his own hands and making a way for the children.
I know this will not solve all of the problems we are facing with transportation, but it’s a start.
Instead of getting upset and bashing the bus drivers, let’s help them out, because I can only imagine the pressure they feel. We can help them by understanding that routes change every day from new kids getting added. Until things are set in stone, a bus may arrive later than scheduled.
Yes, it might be an inconvenience for the time being, but it will get better. I’m afraid that if we keep treating our bus drivers how we are, then soon we might not have anyone to drive the buses, and that will be a whole different problem.
We should be mindful of how we treat people, because we never know how much we need them until we don’t have them anymore. I appreciate our bus drivers, and I’m grateful for their work.
Stay blessed!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.