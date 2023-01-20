Jay Simpson | Let's provide the tools to help youth navigate through life
One of the things I fear the most is complacency.
It’s a state of mind that’s so easy to receive yet so difficult to get rid of.
To be honest, I’ve wasted so many important years of my life by being complacent, and now that I can reflect on it, I’m not sure how I was ever satisfied with how I was living.
It was bad that I didn’t have a home, a car, a job or a plan, but I hid it so well, nobody ever knew, at least that’s what I thought.
Being in that state of mind can trick your mental into really thinking you can’t reach your full potential.
When you have a complacent mindset, you lose your work ethic and drive.
Majority of the time, it stems from depression as well as anxiety.
Imagine knowing you should be doing better, but you just don’t have the desire to do it, and now you’re just watching your life pass you by.
Now you have everybody elevating and prospering, and you’re just stuck in the mud.
That’s one of the worst positions to be in in life, and I know from experience.
I feel it should be mandatory for schools to implement some sort of counseling for our youth so they know how to navigate through life and all the different struggles it comes with.
Not to be rude, but the generation before mine didn’t do the best job at teaching us about mental health and how vital it is.
The Black community especially could use counseling from as earliest as we can receive it, because the things we have to deal with just by being a different shade is enough to get the depression stages started, and that’s what we do not want anymore.
Kids born into depressing situations will only set them up for failure, but if the schools can offer an outlet to help them at early ages, then we can start to change the narrative a little bit.
