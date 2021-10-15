Jay Simpson | Living with heart condition, I'm grateful for every day
Living with a heart condition is quite scary, if I do say so myself.
I’ve been lucky enough to live almost 28 years with a severe heart condition. A lot of you already know my story, so I won’t take time going into too much detail about it right now. I just want to shed some light on what it’s like living on a day-to-day basis with something so serious.
Since it’s an internal condition and doesn’t affect me in the same ways as other serious health conditions, it’s easy to forget that I have it, which is the scariest part. It doesn’t affect my everyday life at all, but the usual first symptom of the condition is death, which I barely escaped thanks to the Most High.
Some people have no clue that I’m living with a condition because of how I carry myself. I try my best to live my life to the fullest and stay as happy as possible, because the harsh reality of it is that I can be gone at any time.
There is no timetable with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — if you overwork your heart, you will die. It’s simple.
So when people ask me why I am always happy and in a good mood, I tell them because I’m grateful. I’m grateful to still be walking and breathing.
Regardless of how tough things get in life, I know for sure that they could be worse, so I try not to complain about anything.
My worst fear is leaving this Earth before seeing my children grow up and be successful. That is the one thing that crosses my mind more than anything else, because I know there is nothing I can do about it.
I trust the man upstairs and know he will get me through whatever battle I’m up against.
More life, more love and more blessing to all.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.