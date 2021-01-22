College recruitment for me was a little different than others.
I was an early commit, committing to Purdue University as a young 15-year-old sophomore at Champaign Central who had never even started a varsity game.
At the time, Purdue was the No. 2 team in the country, and I loved the way they used their big men. They allowed Robbie Hummel to push the break, and that’s exactly how I played, so I felt that was the perfect fit for me.
It is also less than two hours away from home, which made it an even easier decision because I always told myself I wanted to get away but still close enough in case of emergency — which ended up working out for the best for me because I was able to drive back home from Purdue in just enough time for my oldest son to be born. If I was somewhere else, I probably would’ve missed it.
Purdue was my first scholarship offer, and I took it right away. Sometimes, I wish I would have waited a little bit just so I could have experienced the recruitment process more.
I still took other visits but not nearly as much as I could have without being committed to such a highly-ranked school.
I wish I would have taken all of my official visits just for the experience, but my loyalty to Purdue stopped that from happening.
My message to the young athletes would be to not be in so much of a hurry to choose a school.
Take your time, weigh out of all your options and get the pros and cons from each school. Build relationships with coaching staffs and players and see which one fits you the best.
Recruitment is not a race. It is one of the most important decisions of your life. Make sure you handle it right the first time so you won’t have to have any regrets.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.