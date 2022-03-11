Jay Simpson | Looking forward to making some spring-break memories
Spring break is here, and all I can think about is all of the fun times I missed out on because of basketball. I’m not complaining, because I knew the goals I had set, and in order to reach them, spring break was going to have to be sacrificed.
While a lot of my friends and family got to enjoy spring break by going to Panama City, Fla., and other popular party locations, my team and I were still on campus getting prepared for postseason play.
Before I committed to Purdue, coach Matt Painter made it clear that we should not expect to have spring break because we are still playing.
We were taught that really good teams play during spring break, and teams that didn’t care were partying.
Although I would have loved to have been on a beach with my friends, I understood the bigger picture. Even though we didn’t have much success during the postseason while I was at Purdue, it was good to have that discipline instilled in us.
Now that I’m an adult with three amazing children of my own, I think it’s time we start enjoying spring break again. To start it off, this year, we are going to the Big Ten tournament, and then go-karting with friends.
It’s time we start making our own memories. My family deserves it, and it’s on me to make it happen.
