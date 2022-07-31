Jay Simpson | Looking to do more for community that molded me
For the rest of the year, I would like to get more involved in the community. I do a lot as it is, but I could always do more. I understand that when you bless people, you get blessed in return, so that is the energy I’m keeping.
I’ve always been a giver and willing to help anyone out, so I figured why not put that energy back into the community that raised me?
Champaign doesn’t owe me anything, but I feel like I owe Champaign the most. This is the place that molded me into the man I am today, and I’m forever grateful. Although we are similar to a lot of other small towns, there’s something about us and our culture that stands out. I may sound a little biased, but I love my hometown, and there’s no other place quite like it.
If you have an organization or know of someone who does, please reach out to me. I will gladly volunteer to help at any community service event going on, especially for the Black community. It’s time we uplift and motivate our people and the best way to do that is to get out here so they can see you.
If people see you in the field doing your part and trying to make things better, they will gravitate toward you, and before you know it, you’ll have a team. Once you get to that point, you can put on your own events and be the change that we desire.
I’m putting myself out there and hopefully people will join. I look forward to partnering with new organizations and giving back.
If you have any opportunities, reach out to me through my personal email at Jaysimpson010@gmail.com.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.