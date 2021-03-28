Jay Simpson | Loyalty over love
This is a deep topic for me because of all the trauma I’ve experienced over the course of my life.
Through hard times, I’ve learned that loyalty will take you further than love ever will.
I feel this way because love can make you do some strange things. I’ve seen it mess with a person’s mind and drive them to do things they never imagined. It got to the point that they had to check into a mental facility for having suicidal thoughts, which led to a few attempts, all over a breakup.
The majority of breakups take place after someone does something disloyal during the relationship.
I feel as if you can love a person but still be disloyal to them and possibly do something to harm them. But if you’re loyal to a person, you’ll never do anything to put them in harms way.
Whether you love them or not, that’s the difference.
I’d much rather have someone be loyal to me than love me. Don’t get me wrong, if you want to love me and be loyal to me, then I’m all for it, but that is not expected unless you’re someone in my close circle.
Be loyal to who’s loyal to you. Sometimes, not everyone deserves it. Protect your peace.
